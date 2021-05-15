Some business owners require proof of vaccination before you can enter without a mask

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Business owners have a tough choice to make now that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced vaccinated people can go mask-less in most situations.

Do you drop the mask mandate? And if you do, how can you be sure your customers are truly vaccinated?

The choice was easy for Deco Blue Salon stylist and owner Deklynd Channing. He will require all customers to show proof of their vaccination card before sitting in a salon chair without a mask.

Advertisements

“It’s the right thing to do. It’s just irresponsible for everyone we see every day if we don’t,” Channing said. “Let’s not undo everything we’ve just done for the past 14 months.”

Personal trainer Ashli Cooper feels the same way. She will not be leading indoor, mask-less workouts without verifying vaccination. She said it is the best way to protect her family.

“As a mom, my daughter is always top of mind, so thinking about risk to her and how it may impact her is always my number one concern,” Cooper said. “Until that pediatric vaccine is available to young kids, we are not really there yet.”

Retail and grocery giants Walmart, Trader Joe’s and Costco won’t be requiring a mask for those who have received their shots. But they aren’t requiring any actual proof, just respectful cooperation.

Here’s the latest on major U.S. stores, as verified by NewsNation.

Walmart/Sam’s Club

“Vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this,” Walmart said in a letter to employees.

The company acknowledged that some city and state ordinances will still require masks. In addition, employees who are fully vaccinated will be able to stop wearing masks on Tuesday.

Employees of the stores will also get a $ 75 bonus for getting vaccinated.

Advertisements

Costco

Costco released a new mask policy on Friday:

In Costco locations where the state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate, we will allow members and guests who are fully vaccinated to enter Costco without a face mask or face shield. We will not require proof of vaccination, but we ask for members’ responsible and respectful cooperation with this revised policy. Face coverings will still be required in healthcare settings, including Pharmacy, Optical, Hearing Aid. Costco continues to recommend that all members and guests, especially those who are at higher risk, wear a mask or shield.

As with Walmart and Sam’s Club, if there is a state or local mask requirement, the store will continue to require masks.

Home Depot

The home improvement giant told NewsNation it will keep mask mandates in place for now.

Walgreens

“As a destination for COVID-19 vaccines and testing, we have decided to keep our current face-covering policy in place for the time being,” Walgreens said In a statement to NewsNation. “The safety of our team members and customers is our top priority and will continue to guide our decision process.”

Target

In a statement to NewsNation, Target said it “will continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review guidance from the CDC and evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests.”

Trader Joe’s

“We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping,” the grocery chain said on its website.

JCPenny

The company told NewsNation in a statement that it will continue to require masks.

Author: Alex Caprariello

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin