Sonos releases important upgrade and new features to some of its speakers

If you own either of these speakers then you’ll find the updates in the Sonos app. It’s also worth noting that if you switch on auto-updates the changes will happen overnight so you don’t have to touch a thing.

To turn this function on, simply head to the app and tap System. Then scroll down to System Updates and tap the Update Automatically button.

Along with this upgrade to some of its speakers, Sonos has also announced some new music coming to its Radio subscription service.

Sonos says that it’s excited to share the launch of The Chemical Brothers’ new Psychetronik Mix – available on Radio Chemical, an exclusive station curated by The Chemical Brothers on Sonos Radio HD from 11th May.

