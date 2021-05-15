NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

'Spherical’ UFO splashes into ocean in front of US Naval...

Weird

'Spherical’ UFO splashes into ocean in front of US Naval troops in leaked video

1 min

101views
91
14 shares, 91 points
'Spherical’ UFO splashes into ocean in front of US Naval troops in leaked video

Mr Corbell previously leaked footage of three pyramid-shaped UFOs flying off the coast of California.

He described the footage as the best he had “ever seen”.

The video, which is now public, was reportedly gathered by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) and leaked to the filmmaker.

Advertisements

In the short clip, recorded by personnel aboard the USS Russell, three faint orbs are seen hovering above the warship.

Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough confirmed to The Sun “the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel” but did not comment on what the footage showed.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

91
14 shares, 91 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in