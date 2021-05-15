'Spherical’ UFO splashes into ocean in front of US Naval troops in leaked video

Mr Corbell previously leaked footage of three pyramid-shaped UFOs flying off the coast of California.

He described the footage as the best he had “ever seen”.

The video, which is now public, was reportedly gathered by the Pentagon’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) and leaked to the filmmaker.

In the short clip, recorded by personnel aboard the USS Russell, three faint orbs are seen hovering above the warship.

Pentagon spokeswoman Susan Gough confirmed to The Sun “the referenced photos and videos were taken by Navy personnel” but did not comment on what the footage showed.

