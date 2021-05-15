Statins and alcohol: NHS warn of 'serious side effects' if mixing the two

Although less common, other side effects of statins might include being sick, memory problems, hair loss, and pins and needles.

Other possible after-effects include flu-like symptoms, which could be indicative of hepatitis – i.e. inflammation of the liver.

Inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) can lead to stomach pain, and skin issues might appear such as acne or an itchy red rash.

There may also be issues with libido, which may nosedive, and erectile dysfunction could occur.