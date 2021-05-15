Statins warning: The dose and frequency that increases your risk of diabetes

Research shows that risks of developing type 2 diabetes are increased by higher doses of statins and the duration they are taken for.

According to a study published in the journal of the American Heart Association, duration of statin use was classified as one, one to two years, and two years after the start date of statin use. There was a proportional increase in risk for every year the participants in the study were taking statins.

Atorvastatin (type of statin) dose of 40 to 80 mg/d or rosuvastatin (type of statin) dose of 20 to 40 mg/d was categorised as a high‐intensity dose.

According to Diabetes.co.uk, the risk is low – less than one percent of those that take statins go on to develop diabetes.

