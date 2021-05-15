‘The start of something bigger’ First bitcoin community could be future of housing market

Mr Gonsalves plans to build 39 luxury villas complete with shops, a clubhouse and other buildings which will all accept Bitcoin as payment.
Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Gonsalves was asked whether his development could be bigger than simply the bricks and mortar that make the development.
He said: “Well definitely, I think that real estate developments being offered for sale cryptocurrencies will become a very normal thing in years to come.
“There is over a trillion dollars in the market cap of Bitcoin alone and many of these purchases first bought it when Bitcoin was only $ 1,000 dollars.
“So there is a lot of wealth in the cryptomarket that cannot be ignored anymore – it’s just too large.
“It has really hit the mainstream so I think what we’re doing is going to become run of the mill in a few years from now.
The houses are also fully automated and kitted out with the latest technology which can be controlled remotely.
Mr Gonsalves explains the Caribbean is becoming the epicentre of cryptocurrencies as major banks pull out of the region and withdraw their services to those living there.
He explains cryptocurrencies are one of the few ways residents can send money internationally and Caribbeans have embraced it as part of everyday life.
