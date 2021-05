Thousands of people due second Covid jab four weeks earlier – full list of side effects

Chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), Professor Wei Shen Lim, advised government to bring forward the second dose of the Covid vaccine from 12 to eight weeks. First, however, is the need that “every effort is made to promote vaccine uptake in those who remain unvaccinated in priority cohorts one to nine”. This includes everyone aged 50 and above, including over-16s who are either clinically extremely vulnerable or in an at-risk group. “Where vaccine supply allows, particularly in areas where B1.617.2 is a major threat, the second dose of vaccine should be brought forward from 12 to eight weeks,” confirmed Professor Lim.

Fever

Chills

Tiredness

Headache

The second dose of the Pfizer jab, in particular, is more likely to cause:

Clinical trials demonstrated that the Pfizer vaccine was 95 percent effective at preventing Covid illness in laboratory settings.

The Moderna jab – another mRNA vaccine – might cause the same side effects as the Pfizer vaccine.

Where it differs, however, is that the Moderna vaccine is seemingly less effective at preventing illness from Covid.