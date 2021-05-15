U.S. Vaccine Rollout Expands to Children Ages 12 to 15

“My phone has been going off every five minutes, asking me, are you all vaccinating?” said Bill Phillips, a hospital administrator with the University Health System, which is running the mall clinic. “The answer is yes, yes, yes, come on over.”

San Antonio is more than 60 percent Latino, a population that has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and some families described a sense of urgency to get vaccinated.

Abner Navarrete, 47, and his wife, Giselle Abrego, 45, were there with their daughter, who because of the pandemic did not get a lavish quinceañera, a traditional coming-of-age party for Latinas, when she turned 15 in December.

Advertisements

“She wanted a party and trip with friends,” Ms. Abrego said. “But this year keeping her health is her present.”

Romina, their daughter, smiled behind her mask. “Instead of celebrating,” she said, “I’m staying alive.”

Reporting was contributed by Mike Baker from Seattle, Julie Bosman from Chicago, Joseph Goldstein from New York, Danielle Ivory from Paramus, N.J., Jamie McGee from Nashville and Edgar Sandoval from San Antonio. Research was contributed by Lauryn Higgins, John Yoon, Laney Pope, Cierra S. Queen and Alex Lemonides.

Author: Sarah Mervosh

This post originally appeared on NYT > U.S. News