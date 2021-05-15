Vaccine passports could 'exclude' some travellers from certain holidays warns expert

“This also creates inequities as not everyone will opt to take the vaccine.”Implementing new criteria and technology for travel during the pandemic makes sense, but the disparity in vaccine access, distribution and choice significantly complicates things.”

Already Israel has become one of the first nations to be utilising its own vaccine passport-style app internally, however, more countries are working to create their own in a bid to resume international flights.

However, highlighted some concerns over the use of an app in the UK.

“I believe the NHS app has had limited success so unless the vaccine app is more robust then, it will have limited take-up and success,” he said.

Despite this, if things do move ahead as planned, Mr Gower has high hopes for the future.

“I think if the vaccine app becomes widely available and the vaccine itself becomes also widely available then this should only assist the holiday experience and make it smoother with less hassle for international travel,” he said.

“I think the vaccine rollout has boosted confidence for the potential for people to travel abroad soon.”

He added: “The demand is definitely there for international foreign travel.

“A number of people have decided that any international travel in 2021 for a holiday is not on their list of priorities and are settling to book a 2022 holiday so they have something to look forward to.

“On the other side, there are a number of people who definitely want to travel as soon as they can and to where ever they are allowed to travel to.

“While holiday hungry Britons may be eagerly searching for their next getaway, it could be a long road ahead until things return to “normal”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed