Walking on sunshine: Top crypto summer vacation destinations in 2021

Even though the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has yet to fully recede, an increasing number of countries are beginning to open up their borders to tourists once again. Furthermore, with large-scale vaccination drives taking place all over the world, it appears as though by the time summer rolls around again, it will become possible for many individuals to travel to certain holiday destinations once again.

In fact, according to the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, American tourists will be able to pay a visit to their favorite European Union countries during summer 2021, given that they are able to fulfill the EU’s vaccination requirements.

In this regard, it should be pointed out that according to a tracker made available by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 35% of all American citizens have already been fully vaccinated, while 46% have received at least one shot.

Advertisements

Lastly, these vaccination numbers seem to be growing at a rapid rate, thereby hinting at the possibility that by the onset of June, a vast majority of the U.S. population — which includes many cryptocurrency enthusiasts — will be able to travel abroad.

It’s time to pack your bags

Though the last year and a half have been quite a rough ride for pretty much everyone across the planet, there is no denying that the crypto industry has recently been on the receiving end of some insanely bullish market action, especially over the course of the last six to twelve months.

To put things into perspective, since the start of 2021 alone, the total market capitalization of the digital asset sector has risen from approximately $ 780 billion to $ 2.4 trillion, exhibiting insane growth of over 200%. As a result, many crypto investors have seen their portfolios increase manyfold, giving them access to spare capital that they can use to take a much-deserved break.

So, here is an outline of some of the top destinations that crypto HODLers can visit to unwind. The list takes into account factors such as the ease of visa procuration, internet accessibility and low COVID-19 infection rates.

The Bahamas

The picturesque island nation of the Bahamas has been a go-to holiday destination for many Americans and Canadians for decades now, thanks in large part to its proximity to the Americas. In fact, around 92% of all tourists visiting the West Indian nation are from either North or South America.

As things stand, the Bahamas has a relatively low number of active COVID-19 cases. Furthermore, because the country already boasts of an infrastructural framework that is tailor-made for Westerners — i.e., high-speed internet and premium living locales — the Bahamas stands to be the perfect getaway for many tourists this summer.

To enter, American passport holders can forgo testing — a requirement that is applicable for other visitors — if they are able to provide legitimate proof of vaccination. That said, before flying, they are required to fill out a simple “Travel Health Visa” application that can be processed online.

Lastly, for crypto enthusiasts, it should be pointed out that the Bahamas was one of the first countries in the world to roll out its very own central bank digital currency, the Sand Dollar. In fact, it is the world’s first CBDC to go beyond a pilot phase and achieve an official launch. Moreover, regulators will be actively pushing to increase adoption of the CBDC this summer, so crypto participants traveling there could witness a historic event unfolding right before their eyes.

Advertisements

Cyprus

Situated in the Mediterranean Sea, Cyprus is another island nation that draws in millions of tourists annually. One of the main reasons that hordes of visitors flock to the country is its incredible weather, with both the summer and winter months remaining mildly warm and dry when compared with other parts of Europe.

Cyprus’ stance toward the crypto sector is quite friendly, despite the government recently warning its citizens against investing in Bitcoin (BTC). It is possible to convert various cryptocurrencies into local fiat via a number of exchanges that operate in the country, such as BitPanda and eToro, making it an ideal getaway for HODLers.

To enter, travelers simply need to share their vaccination documents with the Cypriot government via its “Flight Pass” tool. That being said, it should be pointed out that as per the Cypriot government’s recent guidelines, even vaccinated travelers may be asked to take random tests during their stay.

Greece

The southeastern European nation of Greece is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, attracting millions of people to its many islands across the Aegean and Ionian Seas.

This is, in large part, due to the country boasting of some of the most scenic beaches in Europe — like the black sand beaches of Santorini — as well as some of the most elite party resorts in the world, which are situated primarily in and around Mykonos.

Furthermore, since it is possible to buy/sell/convert a wide array of cryptocurrencies in Greece using established platforms such as Coinbase and eToro, crypto holders have even more incentives to pay a visit to the country.

In terms of traveling to the European nation, Greece has started opening its doors to American visitors who have gotten their recommended COVID-19 vaccine shots. However, it should be mentioned that in order to seamlessly enter the country, the second shot should have been administered at least two weeks prior to the trip. Travelers from all other nations are required to produce a COVID-19 negative test result upon arrival.

Georgia

Though many in the West may not be familiar with Georgia, as the nation is tightly wedged between Europe and Asia, the country boasts of a highly picturesque landscape and affords its travelers a high degree of safety. In fact, Tbilisi, Georgia’s capital, is consistently cited as one of the safest cities in the world.

For crypto enthusiasts in particular, Georgia is an excellent travel destination, as it provides digital-asset owners with seamless access to multiple crypto-fiat gateways. In addition, individuals in Georgia are exempt from income tax on any profits received from the sale of cryptocurrencies. Not only that, but any crypto-to-fiat transactions are not subject to value-added tax (VAT). This includes the lari, Georgia’s fiat currency.

To enter, travelers are required to furnish their COVID-19 vaccination records. Furthermore, U.S. residents who are not vaccinated are also allowed to enter, provided they have only traveled through certain nations and are carrying a negative test result with them.

Grenada

The tiny nation of Grenada is situated in the Caribbean and is the southernmost island in the Antilles archipelago. It offers unsoiled scenic landscapes and provides tourists with access to all of the amenities that they may be looking for in their ideal holiday destination.

The local crypto market is unregulated at the moment, and crypto enthusiasts can make use of many prominent exchanges such as Binance, CEX.IO and Coinmama to seamlessly switch between various cryptocurrencies and the Eastern Caribbean dollar — the national currency of Grenada — making shopping and payments a breeze.

Currently, the Grenadian government is allowing all vaccinated Americans to enter its borders. However, upon arrival, all entrants — even those who have been vaccinated — have to quarantine for 48 hours while officials conduct a COVID-19 test.



Author: Cointelegraph By Shiraz Jagati

This post originally appeared on Cointelegraph.com News