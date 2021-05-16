Elvis: June Carter's son on her 'secret affair' with Elvis – 'Johnny Cash was jealous'

The King was singing one of Johnny’s earliest hits, Cry Cry Cry, as he tuned his guitar.

June described what happend next: “‘Who is Johnny Cash?’ I asked Elvis Presley. ‘What’s the a-um-a-um for?’

“‘That’s what drives the girls crazy,’ Elvis said.

“‘I don’t know this Johnny Cash,’ I said, and Elvis said: ‘Oh you’ll know Cash. The whole world will know Johnny Cash. He’s a friend of mine’.

“So the whole tour, my first with Elvis, we went into small cafes all throughout the south and Elvis played Johnny Cash on the jukebox while I fought off the girls trying to get through Scotty, Bill and I to Elvis.”

June and Johnny finally met backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, in June 1956. He was about to go onstage to debut what would become one of his most iconic hits, I Walk The Line.

