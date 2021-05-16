NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Elvis: June Carter's son on her 'secret affair' with Elvis...

Entertainment

Elvis: June Carter's son on her 'secret affair' with Elvis – 'Johnny Cash was jealous'

1 min

153views
118
17 shares, 118 points
Elvis: June Carter's son on her 'secret affair' with Elvis – 'Johnny Cash was jealous'

The King was singing one of Johnny’s earliest hits, Cry Cry Cry, as he tuned his guitar.

June described what happend next: “‘Who is Johnny Cash?’ I asked Elvis Presley. ‘What’s the a-um-a-um for?’

“‘That’s what drives the girls crazy,’ Elvis said.

Advertisements

“‘I don’t know this Johnny Cash,’ I said, and Elvis said: ‘Oh you’ll know Cash. The whole world will know Johnny Cash. He’s a friend of mine’.

“So the whole tour, my first with Elvis, we went into small cafes all throughout the south and Elvis played Johnny Cash on the jukebox while I fought off the girls trying to get through Scotty, Bill and I to Elvis.”

June and Johnny finally met backstage at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, in June 1956. He was about to go onstage to debut what would become one of his most iconic hits, I Walk The Line.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

118
17 shares, 118 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in