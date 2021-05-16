High blood pressure: One of the best diets to lower readings and reduce hypertension risk

High blood pressure , also known as hypertension, is famously branded the “silent killer” because it is usually symptomless. If the force of blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels increases severely, you may experience marked changes which increases a person’s risk of heart attacks or strokes. Fortunately, numerous studies have found one particular diet will help lower your readings and reduce hypertension risk.

On this diet you eat:

In another study published in the National Library of Health, the health benefits of the DASH diet on blood pressure were analysed.

Scientists supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) conducted two key studies.

Advertisements

Their findings showed that blood pressures were reduced with an eating plan that is low in saturated fat, cholesterol, and total fat and that emphasises fruits, vegetables, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products.

This eating plan also includes whole grain products, fish, poultry, and nuts. It is reduced in lean red meat, sweets, added sugars, and sugar-containing beverages compared to the typical Western diet.