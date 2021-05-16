High blood pressure: One of the best diets to lower readings and reduce hypertension risk

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is famously branded the “silent killer” because it is usually symptomless. If the force of blood pushing against the walls of your blood vessels increases severely, you may experience marked changes which increases a person’s risk of heart attacks or strokes. Fortunately, numerous studies have found one particular diet will help lower your readings and reduce hypertension risk.
On this diet you eat:
- Plenty of fresh fruit and vegetables
- More wholegrain products (such as brown rice and wholemeal bread) instead of white rice and white bread
- More fish, poultry, and nuts, instead of red meat
- Less salt. Most of us eat more salt than we need. A low-salt diet means eating less than two grams of salt a day. Many processed foods such as bread and breakfast cereal contain a lot of salt.
- Less saturated fat (butter, meat, cheese, and cream)
- Fewer sugary foods, such as cakes and sweets, and fewer sugary drinks.
Scientists supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) conducted two key studies.
Their findings showed that blood pressures were reduced with an eating plan that is low in saturated fat, cholesterol, and total fat and that emphasises fruits, vegetables, and fat-free or low-fat milk and milk products.
This eating plan also includes whole grain products, fish, poultry, and nuts. It is reduced in lean red meat, sweets, added sugars, and sugar-containing beverages compared to the typical Western diet.
Modifying your lifestyle is one of the best ways to help reduce hypertension risk.
Another added benefit of the DASH diet is its low salt content.
According to the NHS, a person should cut down on the amount of salt in their diet.
“Aim to eat less than six grams (0.2oz) of salt a day, which is about a teaspoonful,” advises the national health body.
