Is Portugal on the red list? Can you travel to Portugal?

Portugal is the summer getaway of choice for millions of Britons each year, with sprawling beaches and beautiful cities. Unfortunately, more than a year of lockdown restrictions have put a halt on holidays, however, international travel is permitted as of May 17 to a specific list of countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has outlined a way for travel to resume from May 17, with Britons permitted to head abroad without restrictions to countries on the green list. Green list countries are determined by vaccination levels, hospitalisations, ability to analyse Covid variants and levels of Covid. However, some European countries are facing another wave of infections, making holidays abroad uncertain. Advertisements British holidaymakers hoping to jet off to Portugal as soon as UK travel restrictions lift are facing uncertainty after the nation’s government decided to extend its “state of calamity” until at least May 30. Read More: Lockdown eased: Great getaway to launch on Monday – and here’s how

This came as a blow to the thousands of British football fans who were hoping to travel to the city of Porto for the all-English Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea on May 29. However, Portugal’s tourist board has confirmed UK holidaymakers will be allowed to enter the country from Monday. Visit Portugal said in a statement: “The Portuguese minister of state for foreign affairs announced today that British tourists will be allowed to enter Portugal as of the 00:00 of 17th of May, next Monday. “This decision will revoke the essential travel restrictions that is in place until the 16th of May.

“Any person entering Portugal will have, in any case, to have an RT-PCR test done 72 hours before departure.” Portuguese MP Cristovao Norte said on Friday there was “no reasons, nor political or scientific reasons to maintain restrictions for travel from the UK to Portugal.” Mr Norte said: “We are today going to make an urgent inquiry asking the (Portuguese) government whether or not the English travel can come to Portugal next Monday because we are three days ahead from 17th and no one is sure what is going to happen. Advertisements “Our vaccination process is going steadily and it is important a decision is taken immediately.

“The message is clear: there are no reasons, nor political or scientific reasons to maintain restrictions for travel from the UK to Portugal.” Travel agents have reported huge demand for trips to Portugal following the publication of the green list. EasyJet has added 105,000 extra seats to its flights serving green tier destinations, while Tui plans to use aircraft which normally operate long-haul routes to accommodate the surge of people booked to fly to Portugal. A spokeswoman for Tui said: “We’re monitoring the situation closely and will provide a further update as soon as we have clarification from the Portuguese government.

“We would like to reassure customers that we will contact them directly if their flight or holiday is impacted to discuss their options, this includes offering a full refund or the chance to change the holiday for free.” Guidance from the Department of Transport warns many green list countries still have restrictions on UK travellers. It advises passengers to check all entry and testing requirements and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice for Portugal before booking travel.

