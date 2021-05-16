John Lennon's sons: Their 'heartbreaking' final memories of the Beatles legend

Julian said: “Dad and I had been getting on and speaking a lot more on the phone, you know, when I was sort of 15, 16 and 17…

“I just remember that as being the last kind of moments (I spent with him), listening to him being extremely happy in a happy place, and doing what he loved, and the music that he played me at that particular point, Starting Over, and some of the other album tracks.

“I was very happy for him and looking forward to seeing him again. Anyway, in another dimension…”

He also open up about his admiration for his father’s final work, including the iconic song Mother.

