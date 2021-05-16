Liverpool injury crisis set to roll into next season as Klopp makes transfer declaration

However, even if the Reds break into the top four, Klopp has declared that it does not mean he will go on a wild spending spree with the extra funds.

“What happens in one season always has an impact on the next season,” the German coach added. “Success-wise and money-wise, that is clear.

“So we try to be prepared for pretty much everything from a scouting and coaching point of view.

“Qualifying for the Champions League is always our main target because it’s so really important to the club.

“But if we don’t qualify then we won’t suddenly stop playing – and we will not buy eight players if we do qualify.

