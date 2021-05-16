Megan Fox at 35: What happened to the Transformers star?

Even then, though, Fox made surprising career choices, pursuing arthouse comedies and low-budget dramas like 2008’s Whore and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People.

The following year she paired the Transformers sequel with the critically acclaimed (but commericial flop) horror Jennifer’s Body.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ended with Shia Labeouf’s Sam Witwicky declaring his love for Fox’s character Mikaela, so she would have expected to be in the third movie, Dark Side of The Moon.

Each film had been more successful that the last and third would top one billion dollars at the box office. Unfortunately, Fox was not in it after a major career misstep.

