NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Megan Fox at 35: What happened to the Transformers star?

Entertainment

Megan Fox at 35: What happened to the Transformers star?

1 min

61views
61
11 shares, 61 points
Megan Fox at 35: What happened to the Transformers star?

Even then, though, Fox made surprising career choices, pursuing arthouse comedies and low-budget dramas like 2008’s Whore and How to Lose Friends & Alienate People.

The following year she paired the Transformers sequel with the critically acclaimed (but commericial flop) horror Jennifer’s Body.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen ended with Shia Labeouf’s Sam Witwicky declaring his love for Fox’s character Mikaela, so she would have expected to be in the third movie, Dark Side of The Moon.

Advertisements

Each film had been more successful that the last and third would top one billion dollars at the box office. Unfortunately, Fox was not in it after a major career misstep.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

Advertisements
, , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

61
11 shares, 61 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in