Novak Djokovic piles pressure on Rafael Nadal ahead of Italian Open final

Novak Djokovic hinted he may not be at 100 per cent heading into the Italian Open final against Rafael Nadal after a mammoth Saturday in which he was forced to play two matches. In less than 24 hours after his semi-final clash with Lorenzo Sonego finished, the world No 1 will try to accomplish the toughest task in tennis – beating Nadal on clay.

Djokovic’s quarter-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas was postponed mid-match on Friday meaning they had to continue the following morning.

That showdown went the distance with the Serbian coming from a set down to reach the next round.

Italian Sonego, with the home crowd behind him, provided a much tougher task than many imagined.

The 26-year-old forced a third set but the tiring Djokovic used his experience to progress to the final, where he will meet his old enemy Nadal.

“First of all I need to recover, I don’t have much time and hopefully I’ll have fresh legs,” Djokovic said.