NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Novak Djokovic piles pressure on Rafael Nadal ahead of Italian...

Sports

Novak Djokovic piles pressure on Rafael Nadal ahead of Italian Open final

1 min

113views
78
13 shares, 78 points
Novak Djokovic piles pressure on Rafael Nadal ahead of Italian Open final
Novak Djokovic hinted he may not be at 100 per cent heading into the Italian Open final against Rafael Nadal after a mammoth Saturday in which he was forced to play two matches. In less than 24 hours after his semi-final clash with Lorenzo Sonego finished, the world No 1 will try to accomplish the toughest task in tennis – beating Nadal on clay.
Djokovic’s quarter-final showdown with Stefanos Tsitsipas was postponed mid-match on Friday meaning they had to continue the following morning.

That showdown went the distance with the Serbian coming from a set down to reach the next round.

Italian Sonego, with the home crowd behind him, provided a much tougher task than many imagined.

Advertisements

The 26-year-old forced a third set but the tiring Djokovic used his experience to progress to the final, where he will meet his old enemy Nadal.

“First of all I need to recover, I don’t have much time and hopefully I’ll have fresh legs,” Djokovic said.

“That’s what I definitely will need to have a chance against Rafa.

“He’s also had some tough matches but myself with rain delays and everything which has happened… I’ll give it my all.”

Djokovic was slightly frustrated that he did not spend less time out court in the evening as he missed opportunities in the second set.

He added: “I missed my chances and I have only myself to blame for not closing the match in straight sets.

“I could have and should have done it.

“He is showing why he reached his first semi-finals. He is a quality player and very dynamic.

Advertisements

“To play against him, with a crowd behind him, it was an electric atmosphere behind him.”

Earlier in the day Nadal beat big-serving American Reilly Opelka.

“I think I did the thing that I had to do,” the 20-time Grand Slam winner said in his post-match interview. “Of course it is not an easy or beautiful match to play against Reilly.

“You don’t have rhythm and you only have a few options on your return.

“He can play very aggressive from the baseline. He has good shots and that’s what happened at the beginning of the match and it was super important for me to save those moments.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

78
13 shares, 78 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in