Paris protest: Riot police hurl tear gas at demonstrators as Macron demands end to dissent

French officers with riot shields can be seen running through the smoke as they attempt to disperse the crowd.
Masked protestors can be seen responding by hurling smoke grenades and other missiles back at police.
The rally falls on Nakba Day an annual event to commemorate the exile of Palestinians following the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.
Emmanuel Macron’s Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called on the police to ban today’s demonstration earlier in the week.
On Thursday Mr Darmanin tweeted: “I have asked the Paris police chief to ban the protests on Saturday linked to the recent tensions in the Middle East.”
He added: “Serious disturbances to public order were seen in 2014.”
He said: “Think what it’s like being a mother or father and seeing a building bombed in front of you, knowing your family is in there, and you can do nothing.
“It’s our global voices that will give succour, comfort and support in those settlements alongside Gaza and all over the West Bank, East Jerusalem who are suffering at this time.
“End the occupation now. End all the settlements now and withdraw then. End the siege of Gaza now.”
