Rangers boss Steven Gerrard threatens to 'fine' Alfredo Morelos for celebration antics

Rangers finished with a huge 25-point gap over their Old Firm rivals after winning 32 of their 38 league matches.

The players were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after the final whistle against Aberdeen, sparking wild celebrations in the centre of the Ibrox pitch.

As the title party got underway, Morelos, who chipped in with 11 league goals, decided to empty a champagne bottle over Gerrard’s head.

The Rangers boss tried to run for cover but his striker was having absolutely none of it, chasing him around to finish the job.

Gerrard then joked that he would fine Morelos for his antics, but admitted that he was pleased to fill his nostrils with the scent of champagne for the first time in a long while.

