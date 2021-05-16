NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard threatens to 'fine' Alfredo Morelos for celebration antics

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard threatens to 'fine' Alfredo Morelos for celebration antics
Rangers boss Steven Gerrard joked that he would fine Alfredo Morelos after the latter soaked his manager in champagne during the club’s title celebrations on Saturday. The Glasgow giants completed an unbeaten Scottish Premiership campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Aberdeen to cap off a memorable season in which Celtic‘s nine-year period of dominance was ended in style.
Rangers finished with a huge 25-point gap over their Old Firm rivals after winning 32 of their 38 league matches.

The players were presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after the final whistle against Aberdeen, sparking wild celebrations in the centre of the Ibrox pitch.

As the title party got underway, Morelos, who chipped in with 11 league goals, decided to empty a champagne bottle over Gerrard’s head.

The Rangers boss tried to run for cover but his striker was having absolutely none of it, chasing him around to finish the job.

Gerrard then joked that he would fine Morelos for his antics, but admitted that he was pleased to fill his nostrils with the scent of champagne for the first time in a long while.

He told Sky Sports: “That’s another fine for him! It must have felt good.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had the smell of champagne. Everyone knows what it smells like but because it’s been so long I’m actually enjoying it.”

Gerrard has transformed Rangers since taking the manager’s job in 2018, and has now been rewarded for his efforts by leading the club to a first league title in ten years.

The 40-year-old also spoke of his pride at getting the job done without losing a single match, thanking the fans and the club’s hierarchy for their loyalty.

“I’m so proud of the boys and all the staff around me,” Gerrard added. “The big thing is the supporters.

“I was asked to come here in a real difficult time. I have to pay my respect to people who helped me get to where I am.

“I have the right support from the board and we have fought every day to get to this place.”

With Rangers needing just one more win to complete a remarkable ‘invincible’ season, Saturday’s result was never really in doubt.

Their hopes of yet another victory were boosted early on by an own goal from Joe Lewis, before Kemar Roofe scored twice either side of half-time to put Gerrard’s side in control.

Veteran striker Jermain Defore then popped up with a late fourth to add some gloss to the scoreline.

Rangers struggled at the back for large parts of the second half, but managed to keep Aberdeen at bay to record their 24th and final clean sheet of the season.

The Ibrox club conceded just 13 goals throughout the entire Scottish Premiership campaign, highlighting their significant improvements under Gerrard’s guidance over the last three years.



