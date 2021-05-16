Suspect's wife turned India the Tiger over to authorities on Saturday, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The missing tiger named India was found safe on Saturday and is being held at an animal shelter, according to Houston police.Officers with HPD’s Major Offender’s Division said the big cat appeared to be in good health and unharmed.

India was safely handed over by Victor Cuevas’ wife, Gia, HPD said.



The tiger disappeared after being spotted in the custody of a murder suspect last Sunday.When authorities responded to calls about the tiger being loose in a neighborhood, Victor Hugo Cuevas put it in his car and fled the scene.

It’s not clear who kept the tiger after that, but Cuevas was put back in jail for violating the terms of his release.

Cuevas is facing charges for a 2017 murder.

Friday, a judge put him back in the fort bend county jail on a $ 300,000 bond.An attorney for Cuevas said his client is not the owner of the tiger, but does keep the animal for its owner from time to time.

Cuevas’ attorney claims his client has expressed regret about the tiger incident.

