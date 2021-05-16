NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

UFO’s branded ‘security threat’ by ex-Navy official ahead of bombshell...

Weird

UFO’s branded ‘security threat’ by ex-Navy official ahead of bombshell Pentagon report

1 min

112views
97
15 shares, 97 points
UFO’s branded ‘security threat’ by ex-Navy official ahead of bombshell Pentagon report

Repeating suggestions from other experts, Lt. Graves theorised the UFOs he sighted could be a secret US technology, enemy surveillance devices or something else completely.

He said: “This is a difficult one to explain.

“You have rotation, you have high altitudes. You have propulsion, right?

Advertisements

“I don’t know. I don’t know what it is, frankly. I would say, you know, the highest probability is it’s a threat observation program.”

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed

Advertisements
, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

97
15 shares, 97 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in