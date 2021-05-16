What you CAN'T do from May 17 – all the things still banned

What can you do from Monday, May 17?

Socialising

One major change coming in on May 17 regards social contact, as people will be able to meet indoors for the first time in months.

The ‘rule of six’ means six people, or two households, will be permitted to meet indoors in homes, while people will also be able to stay overnight away from home.

People will also be able to gather in groups, capped at 30 people, in outdoor settings.

People will also be able to hug their loved ones again, but this will be a personal choice.

The limit on guests for weddings, receptions, wakes, bar mitzvahs, christenings and other significant life events will also be increased to 30 people.

