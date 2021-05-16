With central bank-issued digital currencies we are on the road to civilization collapse – RT’s Keiser Report

Max Keiser interviews Aleks Svetski, the founder and CEO of crypto investment platform Amber, about central bank digital currencies and fiat communism.

“We’ve seen the ramifications of large-scale tech companies having the ability to sensor speech,” particularly via social media, says Svetski. “Imagine an organization having capacity to sensor your human action. There’s no more fundamental form of human speech than human action, which is the things you do.”

He explains: “With the central bank digital currency, the issuer will have the capacity to decide when you should spend, how you should spend, for what reason you should spend, and how much you should spend on what. It’s ridiculous! … Do people not see the trap that they’re sort of walking into? That is a categorical reversal of civilization, it is not a progression of civilization.”

