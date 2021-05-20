Big cat 'spotted' in Wales 'at least four foot tall and covered 50 metres in five seconds'

The suspected big cat was filmed on April 9 and reported to Puma Watch North Wales. There has been a rising number of similar sightings across England and Wales in recent months.

Daniel, who believes he saw the beast in Frodsham on Tarvin Road one night in April, described it as “very dark brown or grey”. His report said: “About 100m in the distance I saw a large animal at least four foot [tall]. “I stopped to try and get more of a look through the bush clearing, but me stopping seemed to make it alert and it was so quickly aware, it very smoothly ran off back into the forest behind uphill. Advertisements “The run was very cat-like as I own a cat myself, but it covered about 50 metres in five to 10 seconds very efficiently without breaking a sweat.” READ MORE: Big cat ‘sighting’: Fisherman stunned by suspected beast roaming

According to LeaderLive, Mr Bebbington said he thought the dead chicken was “a bit of rubbish that was blown over”. He added: “I was intrigued by how big it was and also how it moved – it moves slowly and then all of a sudden goes really, really quickly. “I think that, whatever it was, for the first part of the run it had the chicken in its mouth. “A fox set the camera off about a week later. You couldn’t see it very well but it moved very differently from this animal.” DON’T MISS…

Tony Jones, founder of Puma Watch Wales, says Cheshire is becoming a hot spot for big cat sightings. He recently set up an interactive map using OpenStreetMap to show where big cats have been reported in North Wales, Cheshire and Shropshire. Advertisements He added: “Multiple sightings have also occurred in Chester in recent months, including when a similar animal was caught on camera in Chester Meadows and when one animal was spotted twice in the same night behind Asda. “Cheshire Police announced they were investigating whether ‘a larger predator’ was responsible for a series of sheep killings, saying that ‘a large, black-cat type animal’ had been spotted nearby. “Big cats such as pumas are solitary with a hunting range of dozens of miles.” Mr Jones went on to claim: “They’re mostly spotted in Snowdonia and the Clwydian hills but reports of sightings in urban locations some distance from these areas are becoming more frequent.”

