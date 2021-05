Pound to euro exchange rate: Sterling had a 'poor' day yesterday – travel money latest

After being pulled beneath the 1.16 handle yesterday morning, sterling has since not moved much and remained there throughout the day. The pound’s performance today is expected to be the same due to a quiet financial calendar, according to one expert.

Yesterday, Mr Brown explained that sterling was not able to benefit this week from “the broadly weaker dollar to the extent that other core G10s have been able to”.

He predicted a poor performance from the pound, saying: “This morning’s inflation data, although likely to show a spike in UK prices, will largely be ignored given it is skewed by a range of one-off factors.

“Therefore, another rangebound day may lie ahead.”

George Vessey, UK Currency Strategist at Western Union Business Solutions, also gave his insight on the current pound-euro and pound-dollar exchange rates yesterday.