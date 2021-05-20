PS5 stock UK: Surprise GAME and Very PlayStation 5 restock this week

A new PS5 stock drop is expected this week, completing a flurry of new shipments from John Lewis, Amazon, Argos and GAME. And based on the most recent reports, another restock could be made available on May 20 from GAME and Very. Smyths was expected to be one of the last PlayStation drops of the week; however, gamers have had some bad news. Advertisements Smyths have now updated its site to confirm that June will be the next PS5 stock drop from the UK retailer. So unless something happens near the end of the week, Smyths will probably be more of a future prospect. The good news is that a few surprise shipments could be coming to stores between May 20 and May 21. GAME PS5 STOCK LINK

An earlier report suggested that Very will be shipping just under 5,000 consoles before the weekend. Very usually drops PS5 stock in the morning in the UK, which means consoles will be available starting at 9am BST. And Very isn’t the only console supplier who has been linked to another stock drop this week. UK retailer GAME is expected to offer a new wave of PlayStation 5 consoles between May 20 and Friday, May 21. Advertisements This will be made up of cancelled PlayStation orders that didn’t go through earlier this month. The first sign that something is close to happening is that the GAME site has been updated with pre-order stock and release dates.

Not only have the PS5 release dates been tweaked on the site, but the company has updated its list of PlayStation 5 bundles. This is usually a sign that consoles are about to go on sale, with Twitter’s reliable tracker account, PS5 Stock Alert UK, reporting today: “GAME have just changed the release dates from 21st May to 28th May,” reads a PS5 UK Stock tweet. “We reported they were updating the listings yesterday and removed bundles. “Suggests they could release a second round with cancelled orders as soon as tomorrow, Thursday 20th.” Adding later: “GAME’s restock dates have changed to 28/05 for release date, which indicates an imminent restock as soon as later on today or tomorrow morning. Unless they extended the delivery dates for the current orders they failed to complete. We’re watching closely. “Here is the link to the GAME bundles page below. Don’t be fooled by the pre-order button. Not open for orders yet. Also, t-shirt bundles are gone.”

Knowing that more PlayStation stock is coming is important, but console hunters should also know the best ways to get stock from each platform. Here are a few examples of how best to try and buy a PlayStation 5 console from leading UK retailers: AMAZON UK: Amazon UK runs better under strain but still comes with a few kinks worth mentioning. Having an account set up with your card details is a good start, and gamers should also try adding a console to their wishlist before checking out. Amazon UK will be one of the next stores to release PS5 stock, which is expected to happen around May 18. GAME: GAME is a UK retailer that offers the most regular stock updates for PS5 consoles. However, console hunters have been warned to use Guest Checkout, as this option is less likely to crash when completing a purchase. GAME recently restocked the PS5 and is now out of stock again. ARGOS: The Argos website is notorious for crashing and being unable to complete purchases when site traffic is high. Stock trackers suggest using the mobile Argos app and keeping an eye on local store listings. Argos is not expected to receive any more stock until later in May or early June.

