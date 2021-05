State pension forecast tool can be used to find out how to increase payment

The full new state pension is currently £179.60 per week. Meanwhile, the full basic state pension is £137.60 per week, at this moment in time.

GOV.UK hosts a 'Check you State pension forecast' tool on its website. This can be used to find out how much state pension a person could get. This is in addition to finding out when the person can get it, as well as how to increase it, if they can. However, it's important to be aware that the service can't be used if the person is already getting the state pension or they've delayed "deferred" claiming it.

While the online tool is the quickest way to get a forecast, there are other avenues. If people reach state pension age in more than 30 days, they can apply by post. This can be done by: Filling in the BR19 application form and sending it by post

Calling the Future Pension Centre who will post the forecast to the person.

The 'Check your State Pension age' tool is available on the Government website. As well as checking when a person will reach state pension age, it can be used to find out Pension Credit qualifying age. People using the service can also find out when they will be eligible for free bus travel. It's important to remember that state pension age isn't a forced retirement age – known as "default retirement age". Rather, it's possible to keep working after reaching state pension age, should a person want or need to.

