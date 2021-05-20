NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tesco sparks fiery debate over self-checkout system- 'Boycott them!'

Life & Style

Tesco sparks fiery debate over self-checkout system- ‘Boycott them!’

Tesco sparks fiery debate over self-checkout system- ‘Boycott them!’
Tesco’s self-checkout tills now add up how much you have saved as you scan through your products, instead of calculating it all at the end of the transaction. One shopper shared her excitement on the Extreme Couponing and Bargains Facebook group. She said that she saved £31.50 on her shop and paid just £13.50.
Posting on the group, she said: “Anybody else loving the new self-serve tills at Tesco that adds up your savings as you go?”

While the post was shared to praise the new system, it quickly sparked a shopper debate between more than a thousand people about using self-checkouts.One shopper said: “I find self-service the best, I can go at my own pace and don’t have to speak to the miserable people they normally put on the checkouts.

Another wrote: “Not a fan of self service, I like to have a staff member serve me as they are all polite, and pleasant.

“No thanks to the machine that makes you feel stupid because something always goes wrong then someone has to sort you out. Ok for the younger generation, but not for me thank you.”

Another critic said: “Using self-service tills a great way to put people out of work. Please boycott them.”

Additional reporting by Rachel Pugh.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
