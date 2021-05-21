NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Chelsea willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi and two other players in Harry Kane swap deal

Chelsea willing to offer Callum Hudson-Odoi and two other players in Harry Kane swap deal
Chelsea are willing to offer as many as three players to Tottenham in exchange for Harry Kane, according to reports. The Spurs marksman is set to be at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the past decade this summer as he prepares to leave north London.
Kane has already gone public and confirmed his desire to move on, claiming his future will be decided by him and not Daniel Levy.

While the England international does not want to risk upsetting the club he loves so dearly, he is willing to tell Levy that he wants to leave at the end of the season.

In the past, Kane has been heavily linked with moves to both Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Yet his desire to break Alan Shearer’s all-time Premier League goalscoring record has worked in favour of Tottenham.

JUST IN: Tottenham ‘pick two players’ they would consider in Harry Kane swap transfer deal

He has been cast aside in recent months by Thomas Tuchel and is expected to leave the club this summer.

The former Bristol City, Swansea and Aston Villa loanee was left out of the Chelsea squad for the FA Cup final last weekend, despite being their top scorer this season.

Spurs are also keen on signing a new goalkeeper as Hugo Lloris enters the final year of his contract.

Chelsea are keen to offload their £71million flop Kepa this summer and they believe he is still worth close to £40m.

Furthermore, Hudson-Odoi is a player with frightening potential that is still waiting to be unlocked.

Bayern Munich had four bids rejected for the winger, whose value remains high.

Tottenham do want a sizeable fee included in any package for Kane and would prefer straight cash.

That would allow them to reinvest in their squad, which is in desperate need of an overhaul.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

