Daily horoscope for May 21: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

“Enthusiasm and intellectual curiosity expand significantly today as the Sun completes the square to Jupiter and the Moon trines Pluto,” said horoscope website Pluto’s Child.

“This is a heady atmosphere — the need for caution is not easily recognised.

“The Moon is VOC for most of the afternoon. Although there may be some grumbling about ‘you should check your facts’ while the Moon is VOC in Virgo, there are few brakes on the building expectations.

Advertisements

“Once the Moon arrives in Libra this evening, there is even more vivacious excitement and optimism but the fact is that much of the information is unlikely to be reliable.”

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More