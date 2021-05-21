Death anxiety: The reason why we’re more scared of death than ever

Thanatophobia, commonly called death anxiety, is a fear of your own death or the process of death.

Unsurprisingly, people are experiencing death anxiety more than ever at the moment.

Thanatophobia expert Michael explained: “Death anxiety is more common right now because there is collective anxiety about the pandemic.

“I think that coverage of, and debate around, the pandemic has often had a catastrophising angle.

“It really needs to be brought into perspective as to what’s happening, how it’s happening and to whom.

“We need to think about where we are at with the death ratios and other facts about the pandemic.”

