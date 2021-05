Death anxiety: The reason why we’re more scared of death than ever

Fear of death is a standard part of life, but it isn’t normal to have serious anxiety around your own death or the process of death. It isn’t a pleasant topic, but it is unhealthy to swear off all conversations linked to death and live your life in fear. Express.co.uk chatted to the founder of the life-planning platform Once I’ve Gone , Ian Dibb, and anxiety professional specialising in Thanatophobia, Michael Padraig Acton to find out everything you need to know about death anxiety and how to conquer it.

Thanatophobia, commonly called death anxiety, is a fear of your own death or the process of death.

Unsurprisingly, people are experiencing death anxiety more than ever at the moment.

Thanatophobia expert Michael explained: “Death anxiety is more common right now because there is collective anxiety about the pandemic.

“I think that coverage of, and debate around, the pandemic has often had a catastrophising angle.

“It really needs to be brought into perspective as to what’s happening, how it’s happening and to whom.

“We need to think about where we are at with the death ratios and other facts about the pandemic.”

