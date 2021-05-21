EasyJet boss says amber list is ‘absolutely legal’

The ban on international travel ended on Monday, May 17 but the Government introduced a traffic light system to categorise countries.

People returning from green list destinations don’t have to quarantine while travellers returning from amber list countries must self isolate for 10 days when they return to the UK.

After the travel list was announced, Prime Minister Boris Johnson underlined that people should not go on holiday to amber list countries.

However, easyJet boss said on BBC Today that “it is absolutely legal to travel to amber list countries.”

