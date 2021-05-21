HSBC UK confirms new branch opening hours – including opening 179 branches on Saturdays

Under the plans, post June 21, HSBC UK will be increasing midweek opening hours, which are currently 10am to 2pm or 10am to 4pm.

Additionally, the bank has confirmed intentions to open 179 branches on Saturdays, and one on a Sunday.

The additional opening times will mean, across the bank’s branch network, customers will have nearly 5,000 extra hours to do their banking in a branch.

Changes were made to branch opening hours in March 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic hit.