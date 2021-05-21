Is the Rainbow LGBTQ+ Lego Set Real?

On May 19, 2021, toy maker Lego announced it’s producing a rainbow-colored set in the style of the Pride flag called “Everyone is Awesome.”

We're super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

According to Lego the set goes on sale June 1, 2021, at the beginning of Pride Month. It’s shaped like a wave and has figurines that attach to every color on the flag.

Set designer Matthew Ashton, vice president of design for the Danish toy company, stated in a video posted by Lego that the figurines were not given genders on purpose, although he told The Guardian that the purple character with a beehive hairdo was a nod to “all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

Ashton said that before the brand decided to manufacture the Pride set for mass consumption, he built the set for his own desk at work.

Ashton spoke about his struggle growing up as an LGBTQ+ child and stated, “Just looking back on my own childhood or my own period of coming out, if I’d had somebody alongside me that was like, gave me something like this, like, ‘This is a token of how much you mean to me, I’m there for you, and I’m here to support you,’ something like that would have meant so much to me.”

Author: Bethania Palma

This post originally appeared on Snopes.com