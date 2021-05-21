Now anyone can get a Blue Tick on Twitter, here’s how to get yours

The social networking giant had said: “Verification has long been perceived as an endorsement. This perception became worse when we opened up verification for public submissions and verified people who we in no way endorse.” And now, after a lengthy hiatus during which the Blue Tick system has been retooled, Twitter’s new verification process is re-launching for all.

Beginning from Thursday May 20, the new Twitter verification process will start rolling out. Accounts that fall into six different categories will be able to apply for a coveted Twitter Blue Tick. Here are the different categories for Twitter verification…

• Government • Companies, brands and organisations • News organisations and journalists • Entertainment • Sports and gaming • Activists, organisers, and other influential individuals

Those looking to apply for Twitter verification will be able to do so directly in their account settings. If you don’t see an option in the Account Settings tab to apply for a Blue Tick – don’t worry, Twitter is in the process of rolling this out.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Tech Feed