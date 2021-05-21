'Precious baby' Azaylia Cain honoured at emotional funeral service

Ashley Cain and partner Safiyya Vorajee laid their daughter Azaylia Cain to rest on Friday morning.

The funeral took place in Neneaton, and hundreds filled the streets to remember the little girl who lost her fight with leukaemia.

Azaylia died on April 25 before family and close friends laid the brave baby to rest in private, The Mirror reports.

A white carriage, that held the Azaylia’s coffin, pulled by nine white horses decorated with orange feathers made its way through the town led by the devastated family.

Grieving parents Ashley and Safiyya could be seen breaking down as they stood behind the carriage with personalised umbrellas before they got into a car that drove ahead of the horses.

Bunches of orange balloons were released into the air, as well as bubbles, as the procession began.

The vehicle could be seen filled with floral arrangements – which included flowers reading out Azaylia – as well as packed with plush cuddly toys.

Alongside the beautiful tributes were collections of photos of Azaylia that were taken during her short life.

Crowds erupted into claps and cheers to honour the baby as the carriage made its way through the streets.

Yesterday, Ex on the Beach star Ashley asked people who wished to say goodbye to Azaylia to join them on the procession and said that they wanted the day to be called ‘Azaylia’s Day’.

The reality personality explained the route stops, via his Instagram Page, and told how the family coordinated with the police for the procession and also encouraged people who were joining to follow Covid-19 rules.

He also added that he wanted the day to be an “uplifting” celebration of the little one and encouraged people to “show their love by clapping and making joyous noise.”

“We have been in correspondence with Warwickshire Police, to understand how we can give people who would like to pay their respects, the chance to do so. Due to current restrictions, the family will be attending a private service of celebration of Azaylia’s life, but prior to the Azaylia’s service we will be giving Azaylia her last journey through Nuneaton town.

“We would be touched and honoured to see as many of those that wish, pay their respects to Azaylia by lining the streets somewhere.

“We respectfully ask all attending Azaylia’s final journey to adhere to the current Covid legislation.

“As truly difficult as the day will be, we are going to give it our all to keep Azaylia’s day an uplifting day of remembrance for her life and encourage anyone attending to show their love by clapping and making joyous noise of celebration.”

When she passed, devastated dad Ashley confirmed that she had sadly passed away in an Instagram post, which read: “Rest In Paradise Princess

“I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven”

In her own tribute, Azaylia’s mother, Safiyya, wrote: “You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart”

The parents had raised £1.5 million in donations from the public to fly his daughter to Singapore for specialist treatment but before they could go, a CT scan showed that there were further complications.

Days before Azaylia died, Ashley and Safiyya had taken their daughter home from the hospital but after two nights at home, the decision was taken to take the baby off pain medication.

