Reunited: Tebow signs with Jags, rejoins Meyer as tight end

Tim Tebow and Urban Meyer are together again. But this time in the NFL and with Tebow playing a new position.

The former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback has signed a one-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars and will attempt to revive his pro career as a tight end.

The 33-year-old Tebow is returning to the NFL after five years in the New York Mets’ organization.

He’ll be playing for Meyer for the first time since his senior year in 2009.