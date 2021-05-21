UFO sighting near the ISS is '100 percent proof' of aliens claim conspiracy theorists

Prominent conspiracy theorist Scott C Waring made the bizarre claim, stating that extraterrestrials are observing us following a tough year.
Without providing any evidence, Mr Waring said aliens are watching humanity in their response to the likes of COVID-19 and inter-country tensions.
Mr Waring wrote on his blog UFO Sightings Daily: “The object had four glowing lights on it and the colours ranged from green, purple and yellow.
“This ISS recording is 100 percent proof that aliens were near the space station today.
“Right now is a tipping point for humanity. The Doomsday Clock is close to midnight.
“China wants war with the world, and the world is ready to give it to them.
For example, former NASA engineer James Oberg said there were countless ‘UFO sightings’ near the ISS but these can usually be put down to pieces of “space dandruff”.
Space dandruff can include pieces of debris that have broken off from the ISS and are floating nearby.
As there are no reference points in space, the objects can appear farther away or closer to the camera than they actually are.
Mr Oberg said: “I’ve had enough experience with real spaceflight to realise that what’s being seen in many videos is nothing beyond the ‘norm’ from fully mundane phenomena occurring in unearthly settings.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Weird Feed
0 Comments