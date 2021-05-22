1 critically injured after north Austin shooting, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Friday night.

Austin Police said the call came in at 8:22 p.m. for the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Thurmond Street. That’s just north of U.S. 183.

Officers said one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

A suspect has not been caught. Officers are still on scene.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon

This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin