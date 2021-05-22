NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

US

1 critically injured after north Austin shooting, police searching for suspect

1 min

108views
83
13 shares, 83 points
1 critically injured after north Austin shooting, police searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Friday night.

Austin Police said the call came in at 8:22 p.m. for the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Thurmond Street. That’s just north of U.S. 183.

Officers said one person was shot. They were taken to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

Advertisements

A suspect has not been caught. Officers are still on scene.

Author: Jaclyn Ramkissoon
This post originally appeared on KXAN Austin

Advertisements
, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

83
13 shares, 83 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in