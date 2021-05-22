Amanda Holden, 50, wows in Spice Girls style TINY Union Jack dress ahead of Eurovision

The exciting role has previously been hosted by stars like Nigella Lawson, Mel Giedroyc, Richard Osman, Alex Jones and Cheryl Baker.

Speaking about this, Amanda told the BBC: “What an honour to announce the UK’s votes this year.

“I’m utterly thrilled. It’s an ambition ticked after 45 years of watching it!

She then mused: “Now, what to wear…”

If this look is anything to go by, it seems like Amanda could make a statement on screens tonight.

