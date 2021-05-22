NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Amber list countries: Parents of children holidaying may avoid fines – travel 'grey area'

Amber list countries: Parents of children holidaying may avoid fines - travel 'grey area'

Julie McCulloch, The Association of School and College Leaders’s director of policy, told the outlet: “Tempting as it might be for parents to consider a half-term break in the sunshine, doing so in a country currently on the amber list could have severe implications for their school and college-age children.”

The Government has been criticised for allowing travel to amber-listed and red-listed countries, despite insisting Brits should avoid heading abroad.

The Prime Minister warned on Thursday: “I think it’s very important for people to grasp what an amber list country is: it is not somewhere where you should be going on holiday, let me be very clear about that.

“And if people do go to an amber list country, they absolutely have to for some pressing family, or urgent business reason, then please bear in mind that you will have to self-isolate, you’ll have to take tests and do your passenger locator form and all the rest of it.”

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: UK Feed

