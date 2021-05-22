Regardless of this, there are some providers who are still holding out with attractive options.

One such choice is being offered by Chip, a smartphone banking app which is perhaps less familiar to Britons.

Nonetheless, the reputable provider is offering a 1.25 percent interest rate through its Chip+1 account.

Advertisements

Offering one of the top returns at present, individuals will be able to earn this interest rate on an easy access basis.

READ MORE: Inheritance Tax: DIY Wills could put your finances at risk – check now