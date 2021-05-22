Boko Haram leader 'badly wounded': What do we know on Abubakar Shekau so far?

Neither the Islamic State in West Africa Province or Boko Haram have yet to release any communication on the topic.

The Nigerian army is also looking into the reports but has said the investigation is still ongoing.

One source told The Citizen: “The fact that Boko Haram has not named Shekau’s successor is a strong indication he is not dead yet.”

Advertisements

The latest incident is just the newest round of fighting in battles which have been ongoing for years.

This new round of violence broke out in April, which many claim was related to the beginning of the Ramadan period.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: World Feed