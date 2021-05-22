‘Cursed’ Yacht Britannia saw Royal Family members who honeymooned onboard ‘soon divorce'

As part of Channel 5 documentary The Royals on Holiday, it is revealed that “every royal marriage that started aboard the yacht would soon end in divorce.”
Speaking in the documentary, Carole Malone, journalist and commentator explained: “When you look back at Britannia and the success of the marriage of those people who spent their honeymoons there it is obviously cursed because none of them lasted for very long.
“They all broke up. It is not the love boat.
READ MORE: Britons visiting friends in France face €30 charges due to Brexit
Princess Anne and Mark Phillips divorced in 1992, as well as Prince Charles and Diana who also divorced the same year.
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson also went on to separate in 1992 and finalised their divorce in May of 1996.
Though the ins and outs of the honeymoon is not known for all couples, for Prince Charles and Diana, there was one monumental moment which occurred while onboard Britannia.
Royal biographer Angela Levin said: “There is this very moving picture of them looking out holding on to the side and you could see that things weren’t going well even now Diana looked terribly upset.”
Richard Kay, editor-at-large of the Daily Mail explained this was largely due to the differences which were beginning to emerge between the Princess and her new husband.
“We discovered that Diana found being cooped up on the royal yacht rather frustrating especially because Prince Charles wanted to spend his day reading books about philosophy and she wants to have a bit more fun,” Mr Kay explained.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Travel Feed
0 Comments