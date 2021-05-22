Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Raid time includes big release date surprise and rewards

It won’t be long before Guardians are running through one of the original Destiny raid experiences when the Vault of Glass reopens this week. The Vault of Glass Raid time has been set for 6pm BST on May 22, with Bungie kicking everything off with Contest Mode, which will be enabled for 24 hours. Bungie says they have tweaked the original raid, but it will remain very familiar to those who remember it. Advertisements The story isn’t changing, but there will be differences for veterans to discover when playing this weekend on PS4, Xbox One, PC and next-gen consoles. The Vault of Glass will also remain a race for those interested in trying to be one of the first to complete it. But this will only be achieved by completing each encounter in Challenge Mode – unlocked after Contest mode – while also finishing a curated list of Triumphs.

A message from Bungie explains: “Our goal was to keep the feeling similar to how you remember, but we have made some updates to bring this content up to Destiny 2 standards. “The first Fireteam of 6 to complete the Vault of Glass raid then complete the Vault of Glass Challenge Mode and claim the Tempo’s Edge Triumph will be declared World First by Bungie from @Bungie on Twitter after verification from our analytics team. “If a Fireteam cycled through different members during their attempt, the final 6 remaining upon the completion of the final encounter of the Challenge Mode activity where at least one member of the Fireteam claims the Tempo’s Edge Triumph will be declared the winners and be awarded raid World First title belts. “The Fireteam must loot the final chest before returning to Orbit and claim the Triumph or their finish may not be recorded. A team’s official finish will be recorded when they return to Orbit.” But while much will be staying the same, there will be one key difference that might surprise Guardians this week. Advertisements

Bungie has confirmed that they will be limiting what gear can be used when taking on the D2 Vault of Glass. The Hunter Exotic “Star-Eater Scales” will be disabled for the first 24 hours of Vault of Glass being live, which could throw a spanner in the works for some. Bungie says its development team has discovered an issue where some abilities were being granted a bit more damage than intended. This means that during a race to come first, such an advantage cannot be available. “We don’t want Hunters to take this race like they did Guardian Games, so we’ll be putting this exotic on a short time out. Plan ahead, and make sure you have another pair of pants infused to appropriate power levels before heading in to the raid.”

WHAT TIME IS THE DESTINY 2 VAULT OF GLASS RAID STARTING? Bungie has confirmed that the Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Raid start time has been set for Saturday, May 22, at 6pm BST. For Guardians in North America, that means jumping in with your fireteam at 10am PDT across all platforms. Exclusive rewards will be available to those who can complete the raid in the quickest time, but there will also be plenty of other stuff for those who don’t make the cut. VAULT OF GLASS ARMOUR AND REWARDS Ring Quest – Guardians who complete the Vault of Glass before May 25, 2021 9:59 AM PDT will unlock the Vault of Glass Raid Ring for purchase from the Bungie Store. Jacket Quest – Guardians who complete the Vault of Glass by June 1, 2021 9:59 AM PDT will unlock the Vault of Glass Raid Jacket for purchase from the Bungie Store. And while it hasn’t been confirmed yet, each Vault of Glass encounter is expected to reward gamers with two armour pieces and three weapons.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed