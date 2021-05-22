Diabetes symptoms: Four 'common warning signs' of high blood sugar – 'It's an epidemic'

Most diabetes patients have type 2 diabetes, which is where the body struggles to convert sugar into energy.

The body either doesn’t produce enough insulin, or the body doesn’t react to insulin.

Insulin is a type of hormone that’s used to convert blood sugar into energy.

But not everybody easily knows if they’re at risk of the condition, as the symptoms can be very subtle.

