Elon Musk makes dramatic U-TURN on cryptocurrency – cryptic tweet sends stock flying

“On balance, I support the latter.”

Mr Musk was responding to a Twitter follower who said: “Yo Elon what do you think about the peeps who are angry at you because of crypto?”

This was in reference to the recent contradictory tweets from Mr Musk that have brought such volatility to cryptocurrency markets.

Over one week ago Mr Musk tweeted a statement that read: “Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin.

