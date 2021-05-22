Elon Musk makes dramatic U-TURN on cryptocurrency – cryptic tweet sends stock flying

Mr Musk was responding to a Twitter follower who said: “Yo Elon what do you think about the peeps who are angry at you because of crypto?”
This was in reference to the recent contradictory tweets from Mr Musk that have brought such volatility to cryptocurrency markets.
Over one week ago Mr Musk tweeted a statement that read: “Tesla has suspended vehicle purchases using bitcoin.
However, now Mr Musk has retracted these earlier statements.
Mr Musk then came out with a swift clarification to end speculation that Tesla might dump their bitcoin holdings.
He tweeted:”To clarify speculation, Tesla has not sold any bitcoin.”
In a tweet on Wednesday morning, Mr Musk said that Tesla had “diamond hands” suggesting the company he heads would not be shedding its $ 1.5 billion (£1.06 billion) stake in bitcoin.
The head of Tesla also tweeted: “How much is that Doge in the window?”
In this tweet he attached a cryptic image of a US dollar bill that had been manipulated to look like it had a doge coin face on it.
