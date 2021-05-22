Gogglebox Jenny leaving caravan for emotional reunion with husband

Gogglebox’s Jenny and Lee have made an announcement about their future on the show.

Earlier this week, panicked fans worried that the funny pair were leaving the hit Channel 4 show after they said Jenny was preparing to leave the caravan.

But Jenny and Lee have confirmed they will be back together and filming for the next series of Gogglebox in September.

And as Jenny goes home, it is time to see her husband once again after three months in the caravan.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jenny was forced to move in with Lee and his husband Steve in their caravan so they could film for Gogglebox and keep fans of the show entertained.

They posted on their Instagram page: “Thanks for watching everyone. Time for Jenny to see her husband after 3 months with me. Really going to miss her tho. Have a great summer everyone. SEE YOU ALL IN SEPTEMBER xx”

The series has ended on a high for the duo though, as they kept fans in stitches with their antics on Friday night’s episode. Lee walked into the room holding what he believed to be a raunchy pair of Jenny’s “knickers”.

“Jenny are these yours?” he asked before a confused Jenny responded: “No they aren’t!”

“Are you sure? Well what is it – I thought it was a pair of your knickers?” Lee asked now making fun of his friend.

A bewildered Jenny then asked: “What me in them?”

“Well, they are not mine,” Lee said, going on to admit: “I looked again and it’s a bag isn’t it?

(Image: Channel 4)

“It’s for the fruit! Did you think I would wear them?” Jenny said as Lee held up a netted shopping bag, accusing his friend of wearing them in place of raunchy underwear.

“Well you never know because some people at a certain age get a second wind!” Lee laughed

“I’m still on my first!” Jenny piped up, the two now creasing.

