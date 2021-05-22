NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Gutted Lewis Hamilton admits Monaco GP win 'out of reach' after 'terrible' qualifying

Gutted Lewis Hamilton admits Monaco GP win 'out of reach' after 'terrible' qualifying

“Up front where we are is pretty much the case, when everyone is on the same speed, so tomorrow I think, well qualifying I think – well Saturday is the day, so obviously that for sure puts the win out of reach.

“But I guess the minimum will be hopefully seventh, and we’ve got to somehow see how we can move forwards.”

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff echoed Hamilton’s frustrations, saying they will be trawling through the data to find out what happened.

“It was not a good day overall for us,” the Austrian told Sky Sports F1.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Sport Feed

