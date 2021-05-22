Has Dyson met its match? New cordless Halo Capsule promises the power of a wired vacuum

Like the Lupe Pure Cordless before it, the Halo Capsule promises to offer the convince of a cordless design… without skimping on the power or capacity that you’ve previously only been able to achieve with an old-fashioned wired model.

According to Capsule, which has design and development teams in the UK’s Motorsport Valley, its new Halo vacuum cleaner has almost five-times the capacity of other cordless vacuums. In total, you’ll have 1.6 litres to fill with dust, grim and other nasties before you need to kill the motor and empty the vacuum into the bin. For comparison, the laser-guided Dyson V15 only has a 0.76-litre capacity, although Dyson does sell a specific Dyson V11 Outsize to cater to those who want as few journeys to the bin as possible during a deep-clean. The latter has a 1.7-litre bin. Lupe Pure Cordless has a 1-litre bin.

Until now, most brands have limited the size of the dust bin to keep the overall size of the cordless vacuum down and to ensure it’s not too heavy to lug around your home cleaning. Halo Capsule hopes to avoid all of that by using with carbon fibre for the body.